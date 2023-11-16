Cardinals vs. Texans best anytime scorer picks (Bet on McBride)
Check out touchdown picks for Brown, McBride and Dell in Sunday's Cardinals-Texans matchup.
By Jovan Alford
We have a fun-filled matchup in Week 11 between the Arizona Cardinals and the Houston Texans. This game features two dynamic quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Kyler Murray, who can light up a scoreboard and have explosive weapons.
I found two Cardinals anytime touchdown props that could bring a nice payday, along with a Texans prop that makes too much sense.
Best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Cardinals vs. Texans
- Tank Dell (+145)
- Marquise Brown (+210)
- Trey McBride (+240)
Tank Dell anytime touchdown scorer
The Tank Dell-C.J. Stroud connection has been fun to watch this season as the two young rookies have injected life into this offense and organization. Dell has 34 receptions (57 targets) for 510 yards and five touchdowns this season.
The rookie receiver scored his third touchdown in the last two weeks against the Bengals. Dell also had six receptions (11 targets) for 56 yards.
Stroud has been peppering the young wideout with targets, as he has 25 over the last two games. Dell has a good matchup on Sunday against the Cardinals, who have allowed nine TDs to wide receivers and ranked 32nd in DVOA-WR1, per ftnfantasy.com.
Marquise Brown anytime touchdown scorer
Hollywood Brown had a quiet outing in Kyler Murray’s debut last week against the Falcons. The veteran receiver only had one reception (four targets) for 28 yards. However, we don’t envision another one-catch performance from Brown.
This season, the Texans’ defense has done a great job keeping opposing wide receivers out of the end zone (four touchdowns allowed). However, Brown has the speed to turn a quick pass into a potential scoring opportunity. At +210 odds, it’s worth taking a shot, as he’s their best wide receiver and offensive weapon.
Trey McBride anytime touchdown scorer
The second-year tight end had a breakout game last week against the Falcons, recording eight receptions (nine targets) for 131 yards. McBride didn’t receive a target inside the red zone, but that could change on Sunday against the Texans.
This season, the Texans’ defense has allowed four touchdowns to opposing TEs and ranked 30th in DVOA-TE, per ftnfantasy.com. A couple of weeks ago, Houston allowed Bucs TE Cade Otton to have six receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Therefore, it’s not impossible to think McBride could find some spots inside their red zone defense. McBride is tied for third in red zone targets on the team (four) with Michael Wilson.
