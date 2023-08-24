Cardinals vs. Vikings prediction and odds for NFL preseason Week 3
The Cardinals will look to win their final preseason game against the Vikings on Saturday.
The Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings will wrap up their preseason play on Saturday in Minneapolis.
Week 3 of the preseason may truly be the toughest to handicap as teams will likely rest their starters and use the final game as the last tryout for the bubble players trying to make the Opening Day roster.
Cardinals vs. Vikings odds, spread, and total
Cardinals vs. Vikings prediction and pick
I'll jump on the chance to bet on the Cardinals as underdogs against a Vikings team that can't manage to win a preseason game. Sure, Arizona may be in for a tough regular season, but we can't let their regular season projections effect how we look at them in the preseason.
The Vikings lost both their preseason games by a combined 19 points, not really competing in either matchup. O'Connell clearly uses these games to evaluate his players and his no desire to secure a meaningless victory. As bettors, we can take advantage of that.
Give me the Cardinals on the moneyline on Saturday.
