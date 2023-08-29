Cardinals win total projection tells fans to start prepping for 2024 draft
The Cardinals aren't looking like contenders in 2023.
By Peter Dewey
The Arizona Cardinals are in a tough spot in the 2023 season, as they won’t have starting quarterback Kyler Murray for at least the first four weeks of the season as he remains on the PUP list.
The team was expected to start veteran Colt McCoy, but that has changed. Arizona reportedly released McCoy, who had backed up Murray for multiple seasons, after trading for Josh Dobbs. Now, the Cardinals have Dobbs or fifth-round pick Clayton Tune at the quarterback position.
It’s an interesting move by Arizona, and it’s clear that the team isn’t exactly expecting to make the playoffs in the 2023 season.
The Cardinals – who were already expected to be one of the NFL’s worst teams – have seen its win total drop to a league low 3.5 in the 2023 season.
This line movement shows that the team is focused more on the 2024 NFL Draft, where it could land an elite prospect if it earns the No. 1 overall pick, including USC quarterback Caleb Williams.
The movement on the Cardinals’ futures odds offers a few options for bettors. Either they can expect Arizona to have a dreadful season and take the UNDER, or they can use the movement as a reason to take the OVER with the total so low at 3.5.
Arizona Cardinals win total projection for 2023 season
There are still some spots where Arizona may have a 4.5 in the win total column, which I would suggest jumping on if you’re looking to take the UNDER.
The Cardinals have traded away players like Isaiah Simmons and Josh Jones, and now they’re moving on from a solid backup quarterback to potentially start a rookie in Tune.
Arizona Cardinals Super Bowl odds in 2023 season
Arizona has no chance to win the Super Bowl this season, as evidenced by the team’s odds, but there is something worth noting.
The Cardinals have moved from +20000 to +40000 to win Super Bowl 58, a sign that oddsmakers expect very little from them in 2023. The 2024 NFL Draft seems to be the bigger prize for Arizona this season.
Who will be the Arizona Cardinals’ starting quarterback?
As of now, we don’t know who will start for the Cardinals.
Head coach Jonathan Gannon declined to name a starter despite rumors that Dobbs is the likely candidate to win the job.
Even though Dobbs has more experience than Tune, neither player inspires much confidence in an Arizona team that moved on from its best weapon (DeAndre Hopkins) in the offseason.
Regardless of who plays, until Murray returns, the Cardinals are a must fade in the futures market.
