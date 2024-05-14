Cardinals WR room went from the most expensive to one of the most affordable
The Arizona Cardinals are hoping to make more of a splash this year than they did a season ago and there's optimism that they can. The offense looks like it should be a force to be reckoned with this season now that Marvin Harrison Jr. is officially going to don the Cardinals red and black uniforms
The Cardinals let Hollywood Brown walk in free agency after a disappointing 2023 campaign and traded Rondale Moore to the Falcons in exchange for backup quarterback Desmond Ridder. The plan is to have Harrison, Michael Wilson, and Greg Dortch lead the way in the receiving room. Overall, the Cardinals have one of the least expensive wide receiver corps in the league.
Cardinals aren't spending money on receivers like they used to
As noted in the post above, the Cardinals were spending the most money on receivers a year ago and now, at least prior to the Zay Jones deal becoming official, they're spending the fourth least in the league. Even with this being the case, the Cardinals haven't seen a tremendous dropoff at the position considering they now have the best wide receiver prospect in quite some time in Marvin Harrison Jr.
Another important thing of note in that post is that Monti Ossenfort has indeed come in and cleaned up the mess that Steve Keim left behind. To go from $53.2 million at the wide receiver position to $13.5 million (again, this isn't including whatever Jones ends up signing for) in one year is pretty astonishing but hopefully, these receivers can make the front office look like geniuses.