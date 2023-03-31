Carlos Watkins is yet another solid signing for the Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort isn’t signing to impress, but he’s made solid moves regarding the roster throughout March.
Carlos Watkins should impress fans of the Arizona Cardinals since Dallas Cowboys owner slash general manager Jerry Jones wanted to keep the defensive tackle. Now, that won't happen, since Watkins is swapping the silver and blue for the better looking cardinal and white combo.
While Watkins signed on for only a year, he could form a formidable and underrated duo with defensive end L.J. Collier, a former first round pick whose career never went the way he wanted with the Seattle Seahawks.
Carlos Watkins could be a force on the Arizona Cardinals defensive line
No, Watkins didn’t produce all-world statistics with the Cowboys, but he’s been a solid performer nonetheless. Last season, he saw action in 12 games, starting four of them, racking up a forced fumble, 26 combined tackles, and two behind the line.
But 2021 gives us a better idea of what Watkins is capable of. He saw a career-high 32 tackles across 15 games and 14 starts, with a sack, five tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and even a 29-yard pick six.
When he was with the Houston Texans, Watkins started making a name for himself in 2020 when he played in all 16 games and made 11 starts. He posted 27 combined tackles, two sacks, plus four behind the line.
Looking at his numbers from recent seasons, it’s clear Watkins has gotten better with age and experience. Therefore, when paired with Collier on the line, don’t be surprised if Watkins exceeds expectations and turns in his greatest season as a pro, even at age 30.
Like other free agents Ossenfort has scooped up since the new league year began, Carlos Watkins isn’t a name many fans know. But he’s been a serviceable contributor who will improve what many thought would be the weakest unit on the team. Watkins, along with Collier, will at least make the defensive line respectable.
