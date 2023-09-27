Top 3 changing narratives in Arizona Cardinals season in 2023
The Arizona Cardinals are once again major underdogs this week, but that doesn’t mean narratives surrounding the team haven’t shifted.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Jonathan Gannon was a bad hire
Somehow, most of the football world thought Jonathan Gannon was a bad hire, mainly because his defense couldn’t hold in their Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, Gannon’s defense was one of the best in 2022, and so far in 2023, they have been respectable.
Despite the fact the Cardinals defense is currently ranked 26th in the league, they are tied for 15th in points allowed, tied for sixth in turnover percentage at 16.1%, tied for seventh in takeaways, and tied for fifth in sacks.
Clearly, Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis are doing something right here if the Cards are in the Top 10 in several categories. And it’s probably safe to assume that, if this defense didn’t have so many injuries, they would be even better.
Not only did Gannon score his first win as an NFL head coach in dramatic fashion last week, he’s doing so making the most of what he has on this defense. Just wait until this unit gets healthy, and they could be a Top 10 group.