What Colt McCoy’s release means for Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks
The Arizona Cardinals released quarterback Colt McCoy earlier today, leaving Clayton Tune and Josh Dobbs atop the team’s depth chart.
By Sion Fawkes
Who will be the starter at quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals on September 10th when they square off against the Washington Commanders? Will it be the newcomer Josh Dobbs or the intriguing rookie in Clayton Tune?
Tune enjoyed a remarkable outing in his final preseason contest against the Minnesota Vikings following a lost fumble on the opening drive. The rook completed 75% of his passes, finishing the game 9 for 12 for 85 yards, 7.1 yards per throw, and compiling a 94.1 quarterback rating.
Tune also knows the playbook better than Dobbs, and he already has some built-in chemistry with the Cardinals pass catchers. While his numbers weren’t outstanding in Weeks 1 and 2 of the preseason, he still showed enough confidence and leadership ability to at least convince me he can handle the starting job if he wins it.
Colt McCoy’s release keeps the Arizona Cardinals QB competition rolling
Then there is Josh Dobbs, who, despite never putting up outstanding numbers since his rookie year in 2017 (first saw regular season action in 2018), he’s clearly in high demand if he’s stuck around across his first six, and soon to be seventh, season.
This tells me that Dobbs boasts a high football IQ, and that he can most likely build chemistry quickly with teammates. Like Tune, Dobbs can also run and extend plays when he needs to, just like Kyler Murray, who will miss at least the first four games of the 2023 season.
While I believe this is Dobbs’ job to lose thanks to his experience and the fact he is an obvious fit for offensive coordinator Drew Petzing’s offense, don’t count Tune out just yet. At this point, he knows the Arizona Cardinals better than Dobbs, and if he outperforms the veteran, he will line up under center when September 10th rolls around.
Source: Cardinals to keep Kyler Murray on PUP list, cut Colt McCoy by Josh Weinfuss, ESPN
(Statistics provided by ESPN.com)