3 competitive advantages the Arizona Cardinals have over the Cowboys in Week 3
The Arizona Cardinals, despite their bleak outlook, have a few competitive advantages over the Cowboys heading into their Week 3 matchup.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Run defense
The Arizona Cardinals so far have allowed 4.0 yards per carry and 219 rushing yards on 55 attempts. From a yards per carry standpoint, they are ranked 17th in the league, and for context, Dallas is tied for 15th.
However, none of the Cowboys running backs have averaged 4.0 yards per carry, with featured back Tony Pollard turning in a paltry 3.6. Last week, the Cards contained one of the league’s best backs in Saquon Barkley, holding him to just 63 rushing yards and 3.71 yards per attempt, so they should get the best of Pollard this week.
If the Cardinals emulate their performance this Sunday on Pollard and Company, they could force Dallas to go one-dimensional. While it’s true the Cards are depleted defensively, it’s also true that most of their best run defenders are still healthy and should make an impact this week. Forcing the Cowboys to get predictable could pay dividends this Sunday.
