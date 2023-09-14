3 competitive advantages the Arizona Cardinals have over the Giants in Week 2
The Arizona Cardinals get to host the New York Giants for their home opener in a matchup of former division rivals.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Defensive backfield over Giants passing game
This one will probably be more of a testament to the Redbirds rattling Daniel Jones, but it will also force the Giants quarterback into making plenty of errors with the football. Last week, the Cowboys only blitzed Jones on a quarter of their defensive snaps, and they still caused him to make erratic decisions. So if the pass rush wins the battle like we know they can, look for the likes of Marco Wilson, Kei’Trel Clark, and Company to reap.
Although the Cards know going into this game what rattles Jones, don’t expect it to be all doom and gloom for the fifth-year quarterback. He will surely adjust somewhat from what happened last weekend, but facing a defense that posted similar numbers as the Cowboys last week will be no simple task.
Jones will have his moments and get the best of the Arizona Cardinals pass rush occasionally and beat their defensive backs deep. But ultimately, the Redbirds are winning this battle on Sunday.