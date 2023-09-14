3 competitive advantages the Arizona Cardinals have over the Giants in Week 2
The Arizona Cardinals get to host the New York Giants for their home opener in a matchup of former division rivals.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Run defense over Giants rushing offense
The Giants may rank 11th in rushing offense after Week 1, but that was more of a product of them finishing in the middle of the league with 28 rushing attempts. Overall, they averaged just 3.9 yards per carry against the Cowboys stingy defense, and the Cardinals can once again emulate that in Week 2.
Against the Commanders, Arizona allowed just 3.3 yards per carry, and their run defense snuffed out most big plays on the ground before they gained a full head of steam. Given how weak the Giants offensive line was last week in both facets of the offense, the Cardinals should have no problem against “Big Blue’s” running game.
Overall, it should be yet another outstanding display of defense from the Cards. And if they go two for two in terms of productivity, there could be no limits to just how well this unit will fare in 2023.
