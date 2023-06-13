Who are the 5 cornerstones of the Arizona Cardinals in 2023?
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Marquise Brown
Marquise Brown is one of just two players in my rankings that made Walder’s list. Brown had 67 receptions last season in just 10 games, with 709 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. You can only wonder what his numbers would have looked like had he been healthy all season.
He showed last year that he can be an elite WR1 in the NFL. And this season, regardless of who is throwing him the ball, look for Brown to build upon his productive campaign in 2023.
2 - Jalen Thompson
If there is any such thing as Most Underrated Safety in pro football, Jalen Thompson is it. Over the last two seasons, Thompson started 29 of a possible 34 games, and he played in every single one of them.
He logged four interceptions in that span, 231 tackles, and a fumble recovery. In short, Thompson has been all over the field since 2021 and you can expect more of the same in head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis’ system.