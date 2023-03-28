Top 5 defensive ends the Arizona Cardinals could consider in the 2023 NFL Draft
3 - Myles Murphy, Clemson
Myles Murphy’s numbers are closer to Tyree Wilson’s than they are Will Anderson Jr’s. But then again, how many prospects can claim their numbers came anywhere close to Anderson’s? Very few.
Anyway, Murphy, like Wilson, has Anderson beaten in the size department by a good 30-40 pounds. That, in and of itself, is the one downside regarding Anderson.
And Murphy’s numbers are still more than respectable, with 36.0 tackles for loss, and 18.5 career sacks. Once again, don’t be too put out if Murphy ends up in cardinal and white.
4 - Dylan Horton, TCU
Dylan Horton would be a great addition to the Arizona Cardinals if the Redbirds rolled with another position in the first round of the 2023 Draft. With 17 career sacks, 10 of which came during his final season at TCU, Horton would fit best as a rotational piece with Cam Thomas and Myjai Sanders.
Overall, Horton could develop into a long-term fixture on the Cardinals defensive line, so he would be a worthy selection in the second round. He is about 15-20 pounds lighter than Tyree Wilson and Myles Murphy, so he still boasts decent size for a defensive end.