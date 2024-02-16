Defensive tackle Grover Stewart would help Arizona Cardinals defend the run in 2024
It is no secret that the Cardinals need to upgrade their interior defensive line.
By Brandon Ray
It is hard to imagine the Arizona Cardinals bringing in a top free agent this offseason, but anything is possible. There is a real possibility that general manager Monti Ossenfort may even have to overpay for a player or two. It does not matter though because the Cardinals need to make changes no matter what on both sides of the ball. Depending on which side you believe the Cardinals need to focus on the most, one area that they need to improve in is their defensive line.
Head coach Jonathan Gannon, a defensive-minded coach, will need to prove in his second year that he can put together a productive unit on defense. One pending free agent that could help him solidy a true run-stop is defensive tackle Grover Stewart from the Indianapolis Colts.
Standing at 6'4", Stewart provides a physical presence where he can stand his ground against an offensive lineman against both the rush and the pass. He is coming off of a down year with the Colts, missing 6 games and recording just half a sack and 41 total tackles.
In the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Stewart was a force on the Colts' defensive line. He played in all 34 games in those two seasons, while recording 5 batted passes, a forced fumble and fumble recovery, 5 sacks and 116 total tackles.
Last season, the Cardinals gave up 143 rushing yards per game and only sacked the quarterback 33 times. Acquiring a player like Stewart would atleast plug up the middle of the defensive line. He is the type of player that could be double teamed, and allow another player to go unblocked and make a play themselves. Even creating that kind of impact would allow the Cardinals' defense to improve against the run.
Stewart is set to hit the free agency market for the first time in his career and this would be a great pickup for Ossenfort to put him in Gannon's defensive scheme.