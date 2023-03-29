Top 5 defensive tackles the Arizona Cardinals could consider in the 2023 NFL Draft
3 - Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
Calijah Kancey might be the most undersized notable defensive tackle in the draft class. He’s a shade under six feet tall, and roughly 280 pounds. But his production should turn anyone’s heads.
Last season, he totaled just 31 tackles, but 14.5 came behind the line. He also tacked on 7.5 sacks, giving him respectable numbers in 11 games. In 2021, Kancey amassed 33 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss, and 7.0 sacks. If the Arizona Cardinals take him on Day 3, they just scored a decent value pick.
4 - Karl Brooks, Bowling Green
Karl Brooks may fare better as a defensive end in some schemes, but if the Arizona Cardinals bring back the 4-3 defense, look for him to kick inside and play tackle, or he could at least find a role as a hybrid. Brooks is also experienced, with 49 career games at the collegiate level.
In 2022, he followed up a solid 2021 campaign with an elite season, logging 50 tackles, 18.0 for loss, and 10.0 sacks. Like Kancey, Brooks would be a sleeper of a Day 3 pick.