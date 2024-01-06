Will Dennis Gardeck play in Week 18? Latest news on the Arizona Cardinals injuries
The Arizona Cardinals have one more game left on their 2023 schedule, but not everyone will be slated to play given the number of injuries heading into Week 18.
By Sion Fawkes
We already know left tackle D.J. Humphries will sit this one out, and there is a strong possibility he will never play for the Arizona Cardinals again following a torn ACL. But Humphries isn’t the only player who will be shelved for the final game of the year, as 10 key players have appeared on the injury report heading into the season finale.
Dennis Gardeck is the primary name on the list, as a knee injury had him limited this week in practice. There have also been more than a few Cardinals players listed as limited, including Andre Chachere (shoulder), Victor Dimukeje (foot), Leki Fotu (hand), and Zach Pascal (hamstring).
A contingent of Cardinals was also sidelined for the week, with Dante Stills (knee) serving as arguably the biggest name and he will not play in Week 18. Garrett Williams (ankle) also won’t suit up, and Elijah Wilkinson (illness) practiced and could be available.
A few Arizona Cardinals players could step up in Week 18
With so many injuries to key players as we draw nearer to the final game of the year, quite a few others may step up in a last chance effort to show us that they still belong in the desert. For example, if Gardeck and Dimukeje end up missing the game, it opens the door for Zaven Collins to see more time along with potentially Cameron Thomas and Jesse Luketa.
With Stills and potentially Fotu missing the final game, Naquan Jones, Roy Lopez, and Phil Hoskins, among potentially others, will get their respective chances. And of course, if Pascal can’t go, the Arizona Cardinals will certainly dip into their practice squad and possibly call up the likes of Kaden Davis and Andre Baccellia.
There could be several opportunities to go around come kickoff in Week 18 should the players listed above miss the contest, and it will be quite interesting to see who seizes the opportunity. It may just give them an extended look going into the offseason.
Source: Injury Report: Week 18 vs. Seahawks by Zach Gershman, AZCardinals.com