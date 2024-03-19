Deonte Harty would provide excellent training camp competition for Arizona Cardinals
Bringing in a veteran like Deonte Harty would be a great addition for training camp at the minimum.
By Brandon Ray
It is hard to make the argument that the Arizona Cardinals don't have the worst wide receiver core in the NFL. Aside from the New England Patriots, Arizona's wide receiver room is close to nonexistent. Their top guy is wideout Greg Dortch who showed lots of promise from last year, but has yet to prove that he can be a quality starter in the NFL.
At this point in free agency, the Cardinals need to find a way to address the wide receiver spot before the draft. There is a big expectation that Arizona will be drafting a wide receiver, whether it is Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers out of LSU. While that would be a great start to the future for the franchise, it would not be enough to consider Arizona as a potential great passing team heading into 2024.
Free agent wideout Deonte Harty would be a solid addition if the Cardinals are looking for more speed on the outside. In addition, adding Harty would give the Cardinals another player to help out special teams as a punt/kick returner. Harty signed with the Buffalo Bills last year where he was not heavily involved, but he did have a 95 yard punt return for a touchdown in Week 18 against the Miami Dolphins that brought the Bills back into the game early in the 4th quarter.
Harty would have just 15 catches for 150 yards and one receiving touchdown with the Bills. However, before joining the Bills last season, Harty spent the early part of his career with the New Orleans Saints where he was a fantastic special teams player while also contributing to the receiving game. In 2021, Harty had his best season with the Saints with 36 catches for 570 yards and 3 touchdowns. During his rookie season back in 2019, Harty earned Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro honors as a punt returner.
Harty is not a flashy signing, but the Cardinals would be getting a fast receiver who can help with jet sweeps in the offense, help open up the middle of the field, and be an asset on special teams.