Depth at safety could be a potential problem for the Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals defensive unit could be in even more trouble if either Budda Baker or Jalen Thompson is lost to injury in 2023.
By Jim Koch
The 2023 Arizona Cardinals roster is one that is lacking in talent. Monti Ossenfort, the club's first year general manager, did very little to improve the squad this past offseason. In fact, there are those who believe that the Cards could be the worst team in the NFL this coming fall.
But while things are looking bleak, all hope is not lost in the desert. Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson, Arizona's starting safeties, are among the best at the position in professional football. The depth behind the pair, however, is thin enough to present the secondary with a potential problem in 2023.
This past Wednesday, Ossenfort made a move to improve the less-than-ideal situation at the safety spot. K'Von Wallace, a fourth-year pro, was claimed off of the waiver wire by the Cardinals front office. For the past two campaigns, the 26-year-old Wallace played for Jonathan Gannon while the Redbirds' head coach was the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles.
How much support Wallace can provide for Arizona's safety room remains unclear. The 5 foot 11, 205 pounder appeared in 45 games for Philly, but was credited with just seven starts. In total, Wallace racked up 64 tackles and two passes defensed during his three seasons with the Eagles.
There are several free-agent safeties who could provide insurance at the position for the Arizona Cardinals
After Wallace, the cupboard is pretty much bare at safety for the Cards. Andre Chachere, another former member of the Eagles, is currently perched on the squad's practice squad. Is there anything else that can be done by Ossenfort and company to address the issue?
P.J. Williams, an eight-year veteran from the New Orleans Saints, is one of several safeties who are still looking for work. In 89 career appearances (34 starts), the 30-year-old has totaled 259 tackles, eight interceptions, 33 pass breakups and four sacks for the Saints defense. Andrew Adams, a 30-year-old journeyman, tallied 252 tackles, eight interceptions (one pick-six) and 26 passes defensed in stints with the New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans.
Logan Ryan is a 32-year-old free agent who has logged playing time with the New England Patriots, Titans, Giants and Buccaneers. In the 149 matchups he has dressed for (121 starts), the 5 foot 11,195 pounder has registered 742 tackles, 19 picks, 98 pass breakups, 13 sacks and 15 forced fumbles.
Everything will be fine at safety for the Cardinals this coming season if Baker and Thompson can stay healthy. If either stud is sidelined, the quality at the position will plummet dramatically. Adding an experienced defender who can provide insurance for Arizona's perilously-thin defensive backfield would make a whole lot of sense.
(Statistics provided by Pro Football Reference)