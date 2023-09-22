3 major disadvantages the Arizona Cardinals have heading into Week 3 vs. the Cowboys
The Arizona Cardinals have a tough hill to climb heading into their Week 3 matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys, and these disadvantages will complicate things.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Injuries are piling up
Inconsistent play is bad enough, but things are even worse when there are injuries piling up on both sides of the ball. Even if it appears quarterback Kyler Murray’s return is imminent, he’s still required to sit another two games on the PUP, but it doesn’t help that the Cardinals best defensive player in Budda Baker is also out for at least a few weeks, especially against an elite talent like Dallas.
Other starters and top-end role players like L.J. Collier and Carlos Watkins are out, and Myjai Sanders has been on injured reserve since the season began. While the Cardinals have proven they can compensate for Sanders with a relentless EDGE rushing unit, it’s hard to say the same for their defensive line.
Dante Stills stepped in last week, and, predictably, played like a rookie. And per the Arizona Cardinals injury report, nose tackle Leki Fotu was limited and is officially Questionable, which could further deplete the line if he can’t go. Sustaining a plethora of injuries is never a good thing, but when you’re an inexperienced team facing one of the NFL’s best, it can be especially detrimental.