3 disadvantages that could sink the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1
The Arizona Cardinals have a few advantages going into Week 1 against the Washington Commanders, but they also have several reasons for pessimism.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Momentum
This may seem like a petty disadvantage, but let’s face the fact: New Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris has revitalized this fanbase by simply buying the team. After over two decades of the organization toiling through with Daniel Snyder at the helm, Commanders fans everywhere have been celebrating Harris’ purchase since it became official.
We know that, even if there will be quite a few Arizona Cardinals fans at the game, the Commanders faithful will be swarming FedEx Field in Game 1 of a new era. This momentum will undoubtedly shift to Sam Howell and Company, who will, in turn, be motivated to kick off the Harris tenure with a W.
The Commanders, like the Cardinals, may not be a good football team in 2023. And Ron Rivera could be coaching for his job if the team hits bumps in the road. But if they get off to a hot start amidst the dawn of a new era, it could work wonders for this young Commanders group.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)