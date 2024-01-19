8 draft prospects at the East-West Shrine Bowl who can help the Arizona Cardinals in 2024
There are quite a few draft prospects playing in the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl who the Arizona Cardinals should be interested in.
By Sion Fawkes
The East-West Shrine Bowl is a great place for NFL teams to find hidden gems in the NFL Draft, so you can guess the Arizona Cardinals will have quite a few in their scouting department attending the event. While there are quite a few big names scheduled to play in the bowl who can help out the Redbirds, the following eight, at least from a productivity standpoint, should be on their radar more than anyone else.
Each player listed will either fulfill a position of need that general manager Monti Ossenfort may pass on in the first two days of the draft, or a secondary position of need, like running back, for example, should he decide to add another young player in the late rounds. The final name on this list, however, could be a mid-round pick, so pay close attention to them and their stock during the pre-draft process.
Prospects Arizona Cardinals should be interested in at East-West Shrine Bowl
1 - Dwight McGlothern, DB/Arkansas
Dwight McGlothern has made quite a few plays during his time at LSU and most recently, Arkansas, logging eight interceptions in four seasons. He snagged his only career pick-six with the Tigers, before transferring to play for the Razorbacks, where he recorded 16 pass deflections, seven picks, 121 return yards, and three forced fumbles.
2 - Jarrian Jones, DB/Florida State
Jarrian Jones spent four seasons at Florida State, where he played in 44 games between 2020 and 2023, so experience is on his side. Jones broke out this past season, posting five tackles behind the line, a sack, three interceptions for 32 return yards, one pick-six, three passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
3 - Isaiah Williams, WR/Illinois
Standing at 5’10, Isaiah Williams is a smallish receiver, so the only way he’s landing in the desert is if the Arizona Cardinals part ways with Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, and possibly Greg Dortch. However, you can’t help but appreciate Williams’ production at Illinois, where he snagged 214 receptions, 2,304 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns. Like Moore, Williams has experience running the ball, finishing his collegiate career with 509 rushing yards on 103 attempts, for 4.9 yards per carry, and three touchdowns.