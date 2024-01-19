8 draft prospects at the East-West Shrine Bowl who can help the Arizona Cardinals in 2024
There are quite a few draft prospects playing in the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl who the Arizona Cardinals should be interested in.
By Sion Fawkes
4 - Javontae Jean-Baptiste, DL/EDGE/Notre Dame
If the Cardinals are looking to nab an edge rusher later on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft, Javontae Jean-Baptiste is a player to consider. The former Ohio State product spent 2023 at Notre Dame, where he logged 49 tackles, 10.5 for loss, 5.0 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
5 - Marlin Devonshire, CB/Pittsburgh
Marlin Devonshire spent his final three collegiate seasons at the University of Pittsburgh, where he played in 34 games for the Panthers. During his time in the Steel City, Devonshire recorded 1.5 sacks, eight interceptions, 213 return yards, three pick-sixes, and 21 passes defensed, including four picks, 115 return yards, a pick-six, and 10 passes batted away in 2023.
6 - Frank Gore Jr., RB/Southern Mississippi
Just a few years ago, the legendary Frank Gore retired, and his son is now entering the NFL, looking to bring speed and elusiveness to an NFL backfield. Gore, however, has shown he can withstand contact despite his small size, with 759 career rushing attempts, 4,022 yards, 5.3 yards per carry, and 26 touchdowns. He also totaled 4,714 yards from scrimmage and 30 touchdowns throughout his career at Southern Mississippi.