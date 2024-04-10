DraftKings Arizona Promo Ends Soon: How to Get $150 Bonus and Refer Friends
Bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets this week only!
If you’re a sports fan in Arizona, life is pretty good right now, but it’s about to get even better thanks to DraftKings!
You can bet on all of your favorite teams like the Suns, D-Backs and Coyotes (and any other teams!) with $150 in guaranteed bonus bets at DraftKings, and all it takes is signing up and betting your first $5 on any game!
But you have to hurry because this offer ends Friday!
- DraftKings Arizona Promo Code Details
- How to Claim DraftKings Promo in Arizona
- What Are DraftKings Bonus Bets?
- How to Use DraftKings Bonus Bets
- DraftKings Refer-A-Friend Bonus
- Is Sports Betting Legal in Arizona?
- Is DraftKings Legit in Arizona?
- Is DraftKings Legal in Arizona?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in Arizona?
- What is the Best Arizona Sportsbook?
- Best Arizona Sportsbook Bonus Promo
DraftKings Arizona Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
$150
$10
$5
None
How to Claim DraftKings Promo in Arizona
Here’s how you can claim your $150 in bonus bets at DraftKings:
- Click this link to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on any game
That’s it! Just make sure you meet the minimum requirements of a $10 deposit and a $5 first bet.
Then, you’ll instantly get your bonus!
What Are DraftKings Bonus Bets?
Your DraftKings bonus bets will arrive as $25 bonus credits that you can use to bet on sports without risking your own money.
Since these bonuses are house credits, you won’t have the value of your bonus returned to you when wagering, but you will be able to withdraw all of your winnings if you want.
How to Use DraftKings Bonus Bets
DraftKings will prompt you with the option to apply your bonus credit to any wager you place while your bonus bets remain.
Simply select any wager to add to your bet slip, then click the option to apply your bonus credit and place the bet.
That’s it!
Keep in mind that your bonus bets will expire seven days after you receive them, so you’ll want to use them all within a week.
DraftKings Refer-A-Friend Bonus
If you enjoy your bonus bets, you can earn more by referring your friends!
The process is simple. Find your unique referral link in your account and send it to a friend. Then, your friend must sign up with DraftKings through that link and deposit $50 or more.
Once that’s done, you’ll both get $50 in bonus bets!
Is Sports Betting Legal in Arizona?
Yes, online sports betting has been legal in Arizona since September 2021.
Is DraftKings Legit in Arizona?
Yes, DraftKings is legit. It’s one of the most popular sportsbooks in the nation and is trusted by millions of bettors.
Is DraftKings Legal in Arizona?
Yes, DraftKings is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook in Arizona.
Can I Bet on College Sports in Arizona?
Yes, you can bet on college sports in Arizona, but you cannot bet on single-game college player props.
What is the Best Arizona Sportsbook?
Arizona is home to all of the best sportsbooks, and everyone is entitled to their opinion as to which one is the ‘best.’
If you’re looking for somewhere to start, though, DraftKings and FanDuel are great options.
They’re the most popular sportsbooks, have the best apps and the biggest and best promotions in the industry.
But that doesn’t mean you should only sign up with one or two sportsbooks.
If you sign up with several sportsbooks, you’ll be able to compare odds on any bet (and take the best ones) and you can also stack up your bonus bets!
Best Arizona Sportsbook Bonus Promo
DraftKings definitely has one of the best welcome bonuses in Arizona, but there’s a couple other offers that are just as good!
Here are the other top welcome bonuses in Arizona:
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
FanDuel
$150
$10
$5
None
Bet365
$150
$10
$5
None
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
None
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
FSNFL1000
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.