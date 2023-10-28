Dream Draft 1.0: Arizona Cardinals roll with a top receiver, tackle in Round 1
With so many draft picks Arizona Cardinals are in a perfect scenario to continually build their team from scratch in April 2024.
By Sion Fawkes
71st overall: Sedrick Van Pran, OL/Iowa
A common theme in this draft is that the Cards will roll with quite a few offensive linemen. They got their tackle at 16th overall, but it still leaves a question mark at left guard. Sedrick Van Pran could fill that void immediately, even as a mid-round pick.
81st overall: Malachi Moore, S/Alabama
If the Arizona Cardinals learned any lesson this season, it’s that they can never have too many safeties. Therefore, they will scoop up Malachi Moore at 81st overall, and he can contribute as a role player in a worst-case scenario.
102nd overall: Matthew Jones, OL/Ohio State
Just as you can never have too many safeties, you can also never have too many offensive linemen. If the draft were held this weekend, Ohio State’s Matthew Jones could compete with Sedrick Van Pran for the left guard spot, and in a worst-case scenario, back up Will Hernandez, who should also return next season.
133rd overall: Drake Nugent, C/Michigan
Hjalte Froholdt is best-suited to be a backup and we have no idea what Jon Gaines will bring as he spends his rookie season on injured reserve. Therefore, the Cards will snag a center at some point in the 2024 draft, and they could back up Froholdt for a season before perhaps taking over in 2025.