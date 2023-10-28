Dream Draft 1.0: Arizona Cardinals roll with a top receiver, tackle in Round 1
With so many draft picks Arizona Cardinals are in a perfect scenario to continually build their team from scratch in April 2024.
By Sion Fawkes
138th overall: Frank Gore Jr., RB/Southern Miss
We don’t know if the Arizona Cardinals are interested in keeping James Conner beyond this season thanks to age and injury issues. Emari Demercado is showing us that he may be worth keeping around, but he’s best-suited to be part of a committee. So the Cards will grab a back whose name may be quite familiar to their fans.
154th overall: Spencer Rattler, QB/South Carolina
No, the Cardinals won’t need a quarterback, and it’s likely that Joshua Dobbs and Clayton Tune will still be in the desert next season. But every smart general manager picks one quarterback in each draft IF they have the capital, and Ossenfort fortunately has some.
168th overall: Byron Murphy II, DL/Texas
Ha, another familiar name to fans, as they spent four seasons watching a man named Byron Murphy roaming the Cardinals defensive backfield. This Byron Murphy is a defensive lineman and, like Dante Stills has done this year, could end up seeing ample playing time despite being a late-round pick.
223rd overall: Ray Davis, RB/Kentucky
Once again, the Arizona Cardinals may need to forge a running back committee if they keep getting rid of guys from the Keim regime, and that includes James Conner. The Cards, in this situation, would already have Demercado and Frank Gore Jr., but they would be smart to take a flier on one more back.
(All statistics provided by College-Football-Reference)