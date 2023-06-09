5 dream scenarios for Arizona Cardinals in 2023 season
By Sion Fawkes
Every NFL team has its fair share of dream scenarios, and even one expected to struggle like the Arizona Cardinals are no exception.
The Arizona Cardinals are heading into the 2023 NFL season with many critics and football analysts refusing to give them a chance. But in the NFL, anything is possible. In 1999, future Cardinal Kurt Warner led the St. Louis Rams to a Super Bowl Championship. Fast-forward to 2021, and the lowly Cincinnati Bengals found themselves in the Super Bowl.
You get darkhorse playoff contenders and division winners every year, so why not the Cardinals? While it’s true they have a first year head coach, a weaker roster, and a team that appears to be better suited to start winning more games in 2024, there are five dream scenarios listed below that will help the Redbirds overachieve in 2023. Let’s explore them.
Dream scenarios for the 2023 Arizona Cardinals
1 - Cardinals adopt a run-first, throw when necessary identity
Critics can claim the Arizona Cardinals will be a terrible football team all they want, but this is no longer an “Air Raid” unit that flopped under former head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Instead, the Cardinals have a deep offensive line, a sound between-the-tackles back in James Conner, and quarterbacks like Clayton Tune who are capable of scrambling.
Arizona also has a pair of tight ends who have shown that they are reliable pass-catchers, and this gives the Redbirds all the makings of adopting a run-first, throw when necessary identity for 2023. Oh, and having someone like Drew Petzing at offensive coordinator helps that cause.
2 - 2023 rookie class prove to be fast learners and excel
There is a lot to be excited about regarding the 2023 Arizona Cardinals rookie class. Players like Paris Johnson, B.J. Ojulari, Clayton Tune, and Jon Gaines II could see their names called early, giving them a chance to excel in 2023.
If the rookie class learns quickly and more than produces in their respective roles, it will ease the growing pains for the season. A strong 2023 class will also set the stage for even more success in 2024.