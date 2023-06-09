5 dream scenarios for Arizona Cardinals in 2023 season
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Clayton Tune wins the starting quarterback job and doesn’t look back
Kyler Murray has his backers and the former first overall pick will get his chance to shine in 2023. But right now, it’s tough to believe in a quarterback that has won nothing but individual awards during his tenure in the desert.
While Murray has made strides to improve his image, it would be a major boost for the Arizona Cardinals if Clayton Tune just won the starting job and brought much-needed stability to a position that the injury-prone Murray never brought.
4 - Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders make significant jumps
Ideally, Ojulari catches on and enjoys a fair share of dominant performances along with Zaven Collins, who is making the switch to play EDGE. But all eyes will be on second-year players Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders.
We’ve been left to wonder what they could have done last season with more playing time, given their respectable productivity when they got a chance to play. Now that J.J. Watt and Zach Allen are out of the picture, the duo has their chance.
And if they make a significant jump, then the Arizona Cardinals pass rush and defense as a whole will benefit. This will make life tougher for opposing quarterbacks and offenses, and it will give Arizona’s offense more chances to score and keep time of possession in 2023.