Is Emari Demercado playing this week? (Latest injury update for Cardinals vs. Browns in NFL Week 9)
The latest injury update for Arizona Cardinals rookie running back Emari Demercado.
By Peter Dewey
The Arizona Cardinals won’t have running back Emari Demercado in the lineup in Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns.
He has been ruled out with a knee injury.
For fantasy owners, this is a tough blow, as Demercado had seemingly taken the lead in the Arizona backfield, logging 20 carries in Week 8.
The team will turn to Keaontay Ingram and Tony Jones Jr. in his place in Week 9.
Emari Demercado injury status for Week 9 games vs. Cleveland Browns
The Cardinals have ruled out Demercado for Week 9 against the Browns. With James Conner on injured reserve, the Cardinals will likely form a running back committee this week in Cleveland.
Best Arizona Cardinals prop bet with Emari Demercado out for Week 9
Keaontay Ingram anytime touchdown scorer
A sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Ingram may finally get his chance to lead the backfield this week.
Earlier this season against the Los Angeles Rams, Ingram logged 10 carries for 40 yards and two catches, and he did see three touches in Week 8 despite Demercado dominating the backfield.
I think he could be in line for a featured role this week, and with the Cardinals starting rookie Clayton Tune at quarterback, they’ll need to rely heavily on the running game to have a shot to upset the Browns.
If you do plan on betting on this game, make sure to take advantage of the new customer offer at DraftKings Sportsbook. New users that sign up with the link below will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets if they deposit and wager $5 on any game.
Emari Demercado injury history
This is the first game in Demercado’s NFL career that he will miss.
The rookie had appeared in all eight of Arizona’s games so far this season, taking on a bigger role in the last two weeks, amassing 33 carries.
When is Emari Demercado coming back?
Demercado is out for Week 9, but he will have a chance to return to action in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons.
Arizona Cardinals next 5 opponents
- Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 12
- Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 19
- Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Nov. 26
- Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 3
- San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 17
Arizona Cardinals injury report
- Krys Barnes – questionable, hamstring
- Trystan Colon – out, calf
- Emari Demercado – out, toe
- Greg Dortch – questionable, ankle
- Kyler Murray – questionable, knee
- Kevin Strong – questionable, shoulder
- Michael Wilson – questionable, shoulder
Cleveland Browns injury report
- David Bell – out, knee
- Dawand Jones – questionable, shoulder
- Greg Newsome II – out, groin
- Alex Wright – out, knee
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.