Could the Falcons trade for the Arizona Cardinals star receiver?
The Arizona Cardinals aren’t shy about shopping receiver DeAndre Hopkins. But could the star receiver wind up in Atlanta?
Conventional wisdom states Arizona Cardinals star receiver DeAndre Hopkins will wind up with a contender. But since Hopkins does not have as much control over where he lands thanks to his six-game suspension in 2022 canceling out his no-trade clause, the Redbirds can ship him anywhere if the receiver and his agent can’t find a willing suitor.
And there are a few reasons the Falcons could be interested in pulling off a trade for Hopkins, as Nick Halden of Blogging Dirty points out. For one, the Falcons have little depth at receiver on their roster, which might make general manager Terry Fontenot pick up the phone and call Monti Ossenfort.
While Halden believes Atlanta could snag Hopkins at a “lower cost,” I agree, but also disagree here. However, Halden did point out that the “low cost” could include a Day 2 pick.
But in this scenario, especially if it occurred closer to the draft, what’s not to say the trade also involves Arizona packaging Hopkins with the third overall pick for Atlanta’s eighth overall pick, and other assets that could include the 44th overall pick, a mid-round pick, and even a first in 2024.
Atlanta could be interested in Arizona Cardinals star receiver
Halden also stated the Falcons could make a good overall fit for Hopkins. And when you pair him with talents like Kyle Pitts and Drake London, you got quite a trio in the Georgia capital. It’s no secret that Hopkins would immediately improve the situation.
For the above reasons, I agree with Halden that Atlanta could, and should, inquire about Hopkins. Arizona could still get their second round pick, or in a worst-case scenario, a third rounder plus a mid-to-late rounder for Hopkins.
But there is also a good chance that the parties parlay this into a draft day trade if Atlanta is interested in one of the draft’s top quarterbacks over incumbent Desond Ridder. Regardless, trading Hopkins to Atlanta would result in a win-win for both parties.
Source: 3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons are still a landing spot for DeAndre Hopkins by Nick Halden, BloggingDirty.com