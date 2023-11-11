Falcons vs. Cardinals best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Marquise Brown should thrive with Kyler Murray back)
Breaking down the best any time touchdown bets for NFL Week 10 action between the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals.
Kyler Murray is officially back!
He and the Cardinals will welcome the Atlanta Falcons in a Bird Bowl of Murray's first game of 2023. In this article, I'm going to break down three players you should consider betting on this Sunday.
Best Anytime TD Bets for Falcons vs. Cardinals
- Marquise Brown Anytime TD (+180)
- Trey McBride Anytime TD (+240)
- Kyler Murray Anytime TD (+220)
Marquise Brown Anytime TD (+180)
Marquise Brown hasn't received enough credit for what he's done this season with not-so-great quarterbacks throwing him the ball. He has more than double as many targets as the next closest receiver, 14 more receptions, and 39 more yards.
He also has already recorded four touchdowns on the year so with Murray back in the lineup, Brown's stock should continue to rise.
Trey McBride Anytime TD (+240)
Trey McBride has stepped up in a big way since Zach Ertz went down with an injury. He's recorded 20 combined receptions over their last four games including a touchdown against the Ravens two weeks ago.
With Murray back in, his chance to score should increase further.
Kyler Murray Anytime TD (+220)
Kyler Murray has ran for 23 total touchdowns through the three and a half seasons of his young career. Now that he's back in the lineup, he may need some time to find his stride in the passing game. As a result, it may lead to him taking off with his legs more often than he normally would.
I think +220 is great value on him to score a rushing touchdown against the Falcons.
