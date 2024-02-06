FanDuel Arizona $200 Promo: KC-San Fran Bonus Unlocks on $5 Bet
It might be years before Arizona fans are thinking about their own team playing in the big game, but that doesn't mean they can't enjoy what promises to be an incredible matchup between the Chiefs and 49ers.
Of course, a nice bonus makes the matchup that much sweeter.
FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a huge "bet $5, get $200" sign-up promo that any new users in Arizona can unlock.
Here's what you need to know about claiming your $200 before it expires.
FanDuel Arizona Chiefs-49ers Promo: Steps to Unlock
Unlock FanDuel's $200 bonus in Arizona by following these simple steps:
- Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook through the exclusive Raising Zona link (no promo code needed)
- Finish the sign-up and verification process
- Deposit $10+
- Place a $5 moneyline bet on either the Chiefs or the 49ers
- Automatically receive your $200 bonus if the team you bet on wins
Guaranteed Promos: Bet $10, Get $358
Not all sportsbooks include that "if your team wins" caveat, and DraftKings and BetMGM are both offering guaranteed bonuses for the big game.
Just bet $5 to receive a guaranteed $200 on Draftkings, and bet $5 to get a guaranteed $158 on BetMGM. Both also require $10 deposits to unlock, but those bonuses pay out whether your $5 bet wins or loses.
These offers are available to any new users in Arizona, so sign up and take advantage of as many offers as you'd like!
Chiefs vs 49ers Odds
Point spread: FanDuel Sportsbook has a 2.5-point spread separating these teams. That means that the 49ers must win by a field goal or more to cover the spread, while the Chiefs' spread is a winner if they win or lose by 1 or 2 points.
Moneyline: The 49ers are -130 moneyline favorites while the Chiefs are +110 underdogs. That means you'd have to bet $130 to win $100 on a 49ers win, but betting $100 would return $110 on a Chiefs win.
Over/Under: The over/under point total in this game is set at 47.5 points. That means if the two teams combine to score 48 or more points for the over to hit.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.