Cardinals Fans Get a $2,500 Bonus to use on ANY NBA, MLB, NHL, or NFL Bet!
By Joe Summers
Cardinals fans lamenting the lack of football can get back in the game today thanks to FanDuel Sportsbook's stellar Arizona promo. Following an initial deposit, your first wager of up to $2,500 will be covered by FanDuel and returned back as bonus bets if you lose!
That means you've got TWO great chances to win BIG with this offer. Here's how to sign up and claim your share:
FanDuel Arizona Promo Code
If you sign up for FanDuel and deposit $10 or more, your first wager of up to $2,500 will be sent back as bet credits if you don't win, giving you another opportunity to cash!
All you have to do is follow these steps to get your $2,500 bonus:
1. Sign up for FanDuel with this link (no promo code required)
2. Validate your identity and location
3. Deposit at least $10
That's it! After your deposit, your first wager of up to $2,500 will automatically be returned as bonus bets if you lose.
Since you can bet on anything and try again if need be, I recomend taking on a swing on a play with plus odds to maximize your potential reward. You could bet on a Cardinals future or look at an underdog in MLB, for example. Perhaps you even have a parlay in mind!
However you choose to bet, just be sure you do it at FanDuel. Only new users can claim this exclusive offer and it's expiring shortly. Sign up for FanDuel now and get one step closer to your massive win before it's too late!
Why Bet at FanDuel?
It's the most popular sportsbook in America for a reason, featuring fun daily boosts, an easy-to-use interface, and helpful tools and tutorials to promote safe and responsible betting.
FanDuel has tons of options available for bettors, ranging from individual game bets to player props to parlays and futures. The sports betting world is your oyster when you bet at FanDuel!
Thanks to this awesome promo, you've got $2,500 in bonus cash at your disposal to swing for the fences. Get your weekend started on the right foot - sign up for FanDuel now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.