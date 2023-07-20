Win $250 GUARANTEED by Betting Just $10 With FanDuel and DraftKings Arizona Promo Codes!
Find out how to earn $250 guaranteed from FanDuel and DraftKings
By Joe Summers
Cardinals fans can celebrate training camp with a BIG win thanks to Arizona sign-up promos at FanDuel and DraftKings. Just by betting $10, you'll win $250 GUARANTEED. Whether you win or lose, you'll walk away with $250 no matter what.
Here's how to get started and claim both offers:
Bet and Get: FanDuel and DraftKings Arizona Promo Codes
Both FanDuel and DraftKings are giving you a guaranteed win. If you sign up and bet $5 at each sportsbook, you'll receive a combined $250 in bonus bets whether you win or lose!
At FanDuel, you'll sign up with this link and deposit at least $10. Bet $5 or more on any game in any sport, then you'll receive $100 in bonus bets regardless of your wager's outcome.
With DraftKings, you'll still sign up and deposit $10 or more, then bet another $5 on any game and you'll INSTANTLY be credited with $150 in bonus bets to use freely.
You don't need a promo code for either offer, but you do need to deposit at least $10 at each sportsbook to activate the respective bonuses.
Neither offer is available for long and only new users qualify. Sign up for FanDuel and DraftKings now to turn $10 into $250 guaranteed before it's too late!
How to Bet at FanDuel and DraftKings in Arizona
FanDuel and DraftKings are the two most popular sportsbooks in America for good reason, offering a variety of betting options including moneyline and spread picks, totals, player props, futures, parlays and more.
They both also feature user-friendly interfaces, exclusive odds boosts, rewards systems, helpful tutorials and responsible gaming tools. Thanks to these offers, you can jumpstart your betting career with a bonus $250!
There's never been a better time to start beting. Spice up your summer and sign up for FanDuel and DraftKings today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.