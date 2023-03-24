FanDuel Promo Code - Get $1,000 Sign-Up Bonus Today
The NFL offseason has been a bit of a snooze for Cardinals fans, but that ends today thanks to FanDuel Sportsbook!
Cardinals fans who sign up for FanDuel have special access to a new-user promotion: a no-sweat bet worth up to $1,000!
Keep reading to find out how to take advantage of this limited-time offer.
FanDuel Arizona Promo Code
This is only valid for new users who sign up and activate this offer during the promotional period.
Here’s how you claim your no-sweat bet worth up to $1,000:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook using this link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity
- Deposit at least $10
That’s it! Once you’ve made it this far, the only thing left to do is figure out how to play this unique opportunity.
If you’re a particularly bold Cardinals fan, you could use this offer to take a swing at a futures bet on your team. If you don’t want to wait that long, there’s PLENTY of other options going on right now from March Madness to the NBA and NHL seasons and even the MLB season that starts next week!
It’s not often that you can spice up your offseason with an offer like this. Sign up for FanDuel today before this offer expires.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.