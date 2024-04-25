Final 4-round Cardinals mock draft going into Round 1
By Brandon Ray
Round 2, #35: Graham Barton, OL - Duke
If this were to happen where Graham Barton falls into the second round (which could easily happen), the Cardinals should look to boost up their offensive line. Barton has experience playing inside and at offensive tackle. The Cardinals picked Paris Johnson Jr. last year to bring stability to protect Kyler Murray. Getting a player like Barton in the second round would allow the Cardinals to develop him and even become a starter sooner than later. With signing Jonah Williams this offseason, Barton can compete with Williams or one of the two could have the chance to move inside to protect Murray on the inside.
Round 3, #66: Trey Benson, RB - Florida State
This running back class is not the strongest, but it is important for the Cardinals to still address the position for the future. James Conner is heading into the final year of his contract in Arizona and the Cardinals signed running back DeeJay Dallas but will more than likely play on special teams. Trey Benson is coming off of back-to-back 900+ rushing yard seasons along with a career high 14 rushing touchdowns in his last season at Florida State.
Having a running back duo of Conner and Benso provides versatility and opens up the playbook for Drew Petzing and the offense.