Final seven-round mock draft: Arizona Cardinals trade third pick to Atlanta
66th pick: Keion White, DE/Georgia Tech
If Keion White didn’t get hurt last season, he could very well have found himself going earlier than the 66th pick. Last season, he registered 7.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles behind the line. If you want a sleeper, White could be your guy at the beginning of the third round.
96th pick: Tyjae Spears, RB/Tulane
In this mock, we’re going with the complete opposite of James Conner in Tyjae Spears. The smallish Tulane product rushed for a career average of 6.8 yards per carry in 33 games with the Green Wave. Last season, he nearly hit 1,600 rushing yards, and scored 19 times on the ground.
105th pick: Rejzohn Wright, CB/Oregon State
It may be disheartening to wait until the fourth round for the Arizona Cardinals to select a corner, but Rejzohn Wright could be well worth it. With four picks and 17 pass deflections over the past two seasons in the Pac-12, Wright has shown that he can produce.