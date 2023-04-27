Final seven-round mock draft: Arizona Cardinals trade third pick to Atlanta
168th pick: Christian Young, S/Arizona
The Arizona Cardinals might not look so far to land their next safety if they want a potential consolation for Budda Baker. Sure, they will be waiting until the fifth round, but Christian Young showed us last season he could be a nightmare for opponents. He had 76 combined tackles and 6.5 behind the line in 2022.
180th pick: Elijah Higgins, WR/Stanford
The Cards need to find a receiver with size, and Elijah Higgins could be there when they are on the clock with the 180th pick. With 11.6 yards per catch in his career, Higgins is a possession-style receiver who could, in time, complement the likes of Marquise Brown and Greg Dortch.
213th pick: Isaiah Bowser, RB/UCF
Usually, I love mocking players to the Cardinals based on production, but that’s not the case with Isaiah Bowser. While he scored 16 touchdowns last season with the UCF Knights, Bowser only averaged 3.9 yards per carry. However, he can be a short-yardage back, slash fullback at the next level.
(Statistics provided by Sports-Reference/CFB)