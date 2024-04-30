Five 2024 Cardinals' opponents who significantly improved after NFL Draft
These five teams will give the Cardinals a tough game in the 2024 season.
By Brandon Ray
5.) New York Jets
The Cardinals will host Aaron Rodgers and the Jets in Arizona (with Rodgers hopefully playing more than four plays). The Jets added former Eagle and Cardinal edge rusher Haasan Reddick through a trade with Philadelphia to boost the Jets’ already talented defense. Joe Douglas would then add wideout Mike Williams, future Hall-of-Fame left tackle Tyron Smith, and traded for offensive tackle Morgan Moses from the Baltimore Ravens. New York addressed the offensive line again and added Williams to a receiving core that is led by Garrett Wilson.
In the draft, the Jets made the grown up pick with offensive tackle Olu Fashanu rather than getting a flashy tight end in Brock Bowers. Then the Jets would trade up to select Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley who is a physical receiver. Douglas would then add serious running back power in Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis to add with Breece Hall.
The Jets did not lose anyone significant and they added talent on offense. If Rodgers stays upright throughout the season and ends up playing against the Cardinals, this offense could give the Arizona defense some trouble.