Five 2024 Cardinals' opponents who significantly improved after NFL Draft
These five teams will give the Cardinals a tough game in the 2024 season.
By Brandon Ray
4.) Minnesota Vikings
It was no secret that the Vikings needed to come out of this draft with a hopeful franchise quarterback. The biggest question was which one could they get? They went into the draft with two first round picks (#11 and #23), and most of us thought they would package those two picks to move up and get their quarterback that they wanted. Instead, the Vikings were patient and only had to move up one spot from #11 to #10 to select Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Say what you want about McCarthy and his play, he is getting the best setup that a rookie quarterback could ask for. He has the best receiver in the league in Justin Jefferson, a top three tight end in T.J. Hockenson, one of the best left tackles in Christian Darrisaw and then a running back in Aaron Jones who was signed in free agency. That was not even the best move for the Vikings…
Minnesota would then wait and see some serious defensive talent slide down and rather than staying at the 23rd pick, they would trade up to pick #17 to get edge rusher Dallas Turner from Alabama. Not only did Minnesota get their franchise quarterback to go with their top weapons, but they also got arguably the best defensive player in the draft with Turner. The Vikings, led by Kevin O’Connell could be a serious threat in 2024 and the Cardinals will be in their path.