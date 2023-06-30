Top 5 former Arizona Cardinals who could make things better in 2023
By Jim Koch
Haason Reddick - Outside Linebacker (Philadelphia Eagles)
Speaking of edge-rushers, Arizona's former regime made a huge mistake back in 2021 when they let one of the league's most successful sack specialists get away. Hasson Reddick, a former first-round choice of the club, inked a free-agent deal with the Carolina Panthers. The acquisition paid off for Carolina, when Reddick racked up 11 sacks and 68 tackles in 16 starts for the Panthers.
Reddick jumped shipped once again a year ago, and the results were phenomenal. In 17 games with the Philadelphia Eagles, the former Temple University product tallied 16 sacks, 49 tackles and five forced fumbles. Over the past three campaigns, only Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has totaled more sacks (44) than the 39.5 that Reddick has registered during that same amount of time.
The Cards pass-rushing department would be in much better shape if Reddick was still in the fold. Imagine how fantastic it would be if both the 28-year-old and Watt were still in town. Gannon coached Reddick last season in Philly, and would've loved nothing more than to have brought the 28-year-old with him in his move to the "Valley of the Sun".