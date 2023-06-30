Top 5 former Arizona Cardinals who could make things better in 2023
By Jim Koch
Christian Kirk - Wide Receiver (Jacksonville Jaguars)
Staying on the subject of wide receivers, Arizona should be regretting the decision they made to let Christian Kirk leave as a free agent back in 2021. The 5 foot 11, 200 pounder was an inconsistent part of the offense during his first four professional campaigns with "Big Red". So much so, in fact, that the Cards weren't going to come close to matching the $72 million contract that Kirk signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
What changed for Kirk after he bolted to the Jaguars? For one thing, Jacksonville is in possession of a bona fide NFL quarterback. With a tremendous talent like Trevor Lawrence throwing him the football, Kirk set career-highs in receptions (84), receiving yards (1,108) and touchdowns (8) last season.
Kirk's up and down play may have remained an issue if he didn't agree to a contract with the Jaguars. Working with Lawrence has done wonders for the former second-round draft choice. When all was said and done, getting away from both the Cardinals and injured passer Kyler Murray has been highly beneficial for the 26-year-old Kirk.