Top 5 former Arizona Cardinals who could make things better in 2023
By Jim Koch
Calais Campbell - Defensive end (Atlanta Falcons)
Six years ago, Arizona's front office failed in it's attempt to hang onto one of the franchise's most-beloved sons. Calais Campbell, a veteran of nine campaigns, was lured away in free agency by a four-year, $60 million offer from Jacksonville. That deal was obviously more lucrative than the $9 million per season that the Cards were willing to dole out for the 6 foot 8, 300 pound Campbell.
This past March, Campbell became a free agent once again after he was released by the Baltimore Ravens. A reunion with the Cardinals was tossed around as a possibility, due to the fact that the squad's defensive line is arguably the worst in pro football. Arizona's front wall would seem a whole lot more respectable if a player like Campbell was added to the mix.
Instead, Campbell inked a one-year, $7 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons just two weeks after he was cut by Baltimore. Chalk it up to just another individual who could've helped that the organization took a pass on. The well-liked Campbell would've certainly been welcomed back with open arms by a Cards fanbase that never wanted him to leave.
(Statistics provided by Pro Football Reference)