Top 5 former Arizona Cardinals draft picks who might be done in the NFL
By Sion Fawkes
The NFL Draft is a time to add sound talent to your roster. Unfortunately for the Arizona Cardinals, they saw more than their share of busts in recent seasons.
Let’s make one thing really clear: This was one of the toughest lists I’ve ever had to concoct, given the sheer number of names I could have added here. That said, we can all breathe a sigh of relief that the Steve Keim era is in the rearview.
So of all the ill-fated draft picks he bestowed upon the unsuspecting Arizona Cardinals, which batch of former picks might be done in the NFL for good this season? Here are five names.
5 former Arizona Cardinals draft picks who could be finished
1 - Josh Rosen, QB/2018
Easily the biggest mistake of the 2018 NFL Draft and probably the biggest mistake of the Steve Keim era, Josh Rosen lined up under center for the Cardinals for one disastrous season in 2018. Since then, he’s played for six other teams and is now a free agent.
And to be honest, it’s hard to envision Rosen getting another crack at the NFL. Chances are, we will see him audition for a role if injuries decimate a quarterback room, but his best odds of returning to the league might reside in the XFL, the USFL, or the CFL.
2 - Rashard Lawrence, DT/2020
The only player still on this list that’s with the Arizona Cardinals, Rashard Lawrence could have been a better pick had he just stayed healthy. Yet here we are, heading into the defensive tackle’s fourth season, and that still isn’t the case.
If the Cardinals stick to the 3-4 defense, the still-unproven Lawrence could ironically be the favorite to start at the position heading into 2023. But if he finds himself on injured reserve again, or if he can’t stay healthy during training camp, expect 2023 to be his final season with Arizona and possibly in the NFL.