Top 5 former Arizona Cardinals draft picks who might be done in the NFL
By Sion Fawkes
5 - Robert Nkemdiche, DT/2016
Robert Nkemdiche’s career has hung by a thread for a while now, and it seems as though he will never get another chance in the NFL after spending some time with the San Francisco 49ers in training camp. He also signed with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL, but he lasted fewer than three months.
At this point, barring nothing short of a miracle, Nkemdiche will never see the NFL playing field again unless he’s called in for a workout and more than impresses a staff. Nkemdiche was a wasted pick the minute Steve Keim called him on draft day, given his off-the-field issues.
But the potential to be a great player was there, and that attracted Keim, so it doesn’t surprise me that he took a chance on Nkemdiche. But here we are, seven years later, and Nkemdiche is likely done for good. And to think the Arizona Cardinals could have had Chris Jones, who went 37th overall to the Kansas City Chiefs, or Xavien Howard, 38th overall to Miami.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)