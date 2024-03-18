Former Cardinals quarterback is coming back to the NFC West in 2024
The Cardinals will see a familiar face in 2024 when they face off against the 49ers.
By Brandon Ray
The Arizona Cardinals will see a familar face in 2024 when they take on the San Francisco 49ers twice. Former Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs has signed with the San Francisco 49ers on a one-year deal per Mike McCartney. Dobbs was with the Cardinals to start the season last year after being traded to Arizona by the Cleveland Browns.
Dobbs was not set up to succeed with the Cardinals, as the offense was brand new under Drew Petzing and Jonathan Gannon with no true firepower on the offense. In 8 games with the Cardinals, Dobbs went 1-8 as the starter, completing 63% of his throws for 1,569 yards, 8 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He was also sacked 17 times and had 8 fumbles which did not help him at all within the offense. Overall, he averaged under 200 yards passing a game with the Cardinals.
His one and only win as a Cardinal took place in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys where he completed 81% of his throws for 189 yards and one touchdown. Dobbs did not have the best weapons around him on the outside and it was running back James Conner that tried to take the pressure off of Dobbs. At 29 years old, Dobbs can still serve as a quality backup but was not able to prove himself as a future starter.
At the trade deadline, the Cardinals would trade Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings (who had just lost Kirk Cousins to a torn achilles) for a sixth-round pick.
With Dobbs heading to the 49ers, he will now backup Brock Purdy in Kyle Shanahan's offense and gets a chance at a fresh start after a wild 2023 season. When the Cardinals face off against the 49ers this upcoming season, if San Francisco is up big on the Cardinals, we could easily see Dobbs get under center and face his old team.