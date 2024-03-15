Former Cardinals WR Marquise Brown joins Kansas City on a one-year deal
Marquise Brown is heading back to the AFC and will join the defending champs.
By Brandon Ray
Free agency after dark is taking place in the early stages of the NFL. Right after the breaking news from Jay Glazer about the Chicago Bears trading for Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, Adam Schefter shortly reported after that former Cardinals wideout Marquise Brown is heading to the Kansas City Chiefs, with it being a one-year deal.
It was then reported that Brown is signing with the Chiefs and would have the chance to earn up to $11 million dollars, per Dianna Russini. Kansas City was in the market for a wideout and acquiring Brown gives them speed on the outside, something that they lacked last year but still found a way to win the Super Bowl for the second consecutive year.
In 5 seasons, both with the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals, Brown has posted just one 1,000+ receiving yard season. He has not played a full season in two years and has not had a 100+ receiving yard game since Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams in 2022. As a former first-round pick, Brown has not lived up to the expectations that a first round pick usually has. However, it is not entirely his fault.
During his time in Baltimore, he was part of a run-heavy offense that was near the top of the league in rushing yards. Then with the Cardinals, he was never able to build a true connection with Kyler Murray before Murray tore his ACL and missed half of last season.
He will now be looking to get his career back on track and there is no better spot that in Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball. With this only being a one-year deal, this will give Brown a chance to prove what he can do before potentially hitting the free agent market in 2025.