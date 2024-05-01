Four things to know about Arizona Cardinals' 2024 schedule
The NFL schedule will be relased sometime this month...
By Brandon Ray
2.) Cardinals will face six 2023 playoff teams
Out of 17 opponents, the Cardinals only have to face six playoff teams from last year, with two of them being in their own division. They will take on the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers twice, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills. The Rams were one of the biggest shocks last season with them making the playoffs after a down year the season prior. The 49ers are stacked with talent all around with a quarterback who is making almost nothing in terms of salary but has delivered. The Lions made it to the NFC Championship game before falling to the 49ers. Buffalo and Green Bay had phenomenal wild card round games before being eliminated, and then the Dolphins had to play in one of the coldest NFL games at Arrowhead.
The Cardinals will have their hands full throughout the season, but four of these six playoff teams are within the same conference as Arizona. Tiebreakers could mean a lot if the Cardinals find themselves in the playoff hunt.