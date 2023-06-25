3 free agent do-overs for Arizona Cardinals from 2023
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Sign Jacoby Brissett, QB
I like David Blough and Jeff Driskel, but neither gives fans much of a reason to jump out of their seats. Ditto for Colt McCoy, so that leaves Clayton Tune as the only healthy quarterback on the roster worth following.
Instead of signing with the Washington Commanders, Jacoby Brissett brought some excitement, given his ability to at least play adequate football over long periods. The journeyman has 48 starts under his belt and an 18-30 record, but he also has 48 touchdown passes compared to just 23 picks, and a respectable 6.6 yards per pass, and an 84.4 quarterback rating.
Nothing to brag about, but at least Brissett put together career highs in completion percentage and quarterback rating, along with near-highs in yards per attempt, and touchdown pass percentage last season. Plus, there was also the connection with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.