4 free-agent defensive linemen the Arizona Cardinals could pursue in 2024
The Arizona Cardinals front office can address one of it's biggest needs by acquiring a top-notch defensive lineman next offseason.
By Jim Koch
One of the biggest question marks surrounding the 2023 Arizona Cardinals centered around the club's undermanned defensive line. It was apparent early on that the group assembled by general manager Monti Ossenfort was not made up of household names. In fact, most members of the Cards front wall would be no better than backups on many other NFL squads.
At the moment, Arizona defensive linemen like Carlos Watkins, L.J. Collier, Kevin Strong and Leki Fotu could all be playing elsewhere next year. Each member of that foursome will be unrestricted free agents, meaning they'll be free to sign with whichever franchise they choose. Whether the Redbirds will have any interest in retaining any of these individuals is yet to be determined.
The truth of the matter is, "Big Red" will need to upgrade that area of the roster in a big way if they hope to contend next season. Luckily for Ossenfort, the organization is expected to have an ample amount of salary-cap space at their disposal. The following are four potential free agents who would be welcome additions to the Cardinals' talent-deprived defensive line.
Chris Jones - Defensive Tackle
One of the most sought-after defenders of the 2024 free-agent class will be Chris Jones, the magnificent defensive tackle from the Kansas City Chiefs. Following a brief, one-game holdout from the team, the 29-year-old agreed to a one-year, $19.5 million contract. The question is, will the Chiefs allow the talented Jones to test the market when his current deal expires at the end of the '23 campaign?
Through the three games he has appeared in thus far, Jones has been the terror to opposing offenses that Kansas City has grown accustomed to. The 6 foot 6, 300 pounder has been credited with six tackles, 3.5 sacks and five quarterback hits. Interestingly enough, Jones has recorded at least one sack in each of the matchups that he has suited up for.
An addition like Jones to the defense would have coordinator Nick Rallis jumping for joy. Such an acquisition would also qualify as a feather in the cap of Ossenfort. We, as fans, can only hope that the Cards hierarchy can lure Jones to the desert if the opportunity presents itself.