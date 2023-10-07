4 free-agent defensive linemen the Arizona Cardinals could pursue in 2024
The Arizona Cardinals front office can address one of it's biggest needs by acquiring a top-notch defensive lineman next offseason.
By Jim Koch
Montez Sweat - Defensive End
If it turns out that Young isn't in the cards for Arizona, the organization could go after another edge-rusher who resides in the nation's capital. Montez Sweat, a first-round selection back in 2019, also possesses a contract that will expire at the end of the year. At such time, a full-court press for the 27-year-old's services should be conducted by Ossenfort and his cohorts.
Sweat has an ability to put pressure on the opposition's signal-callers that the Cardinals so desperately need. In 64 career starts, the 6 foot 6, 262 pounder has registered 33.5 sacks and an eye-popping 83 quarterback hits. Sweat has also racked up 184 tackles, 11 pass breakups and nine forced fumbles during his five campaigns with the Commanders.
It's unlikely that Washington will be able to hold onto both Sweat and Young. The league's salary cap makes investing a whole lot of money into one particular position incredibly difficult. At this point, Cards enthusiasts would be thrilled if Ossenfort could land either one of the Commanders defenders.