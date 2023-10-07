4 free-agent defensive linemen the Arizona Cardinals could pursue in 2024
The Arizona Cardinals front office can address one of it's biggest needs by acquiring a top-notch defensive lineman next offseason.
By Jim Koch
DaQuan Jones - Defensive Tackle
Since he arrived in the NFL back in 2014, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones has been a well-kept secret. For the past 10 seasons, the 6 foot 4, 320 pounder has established himself as one of professional football's premier run-stuffers. Few would argue with the notion that Arizona could benefit from having an unmovable object in the center of the defense's front wall.
Jones spent his first seven campaigns with the Tennessee Titans, before moving on to the Carolina Panthers in 2020. In March of last year, Jones switched teams again, this time inking a two-year deal with the Buffalo Bills. The results have been impressive, to say the least.
The 31-year-old Jones has tallied 48 tackles in 20 starts thus far for the Bills. As an added surprise, the former Penn State University product has also contributed 4.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits during his short time with Buffalo. Jones is exactly the type of versatile defensive lineman the Cardinals would be smart to target when next year's offseason rolls around.
(Statistics provided by Pro Football Reference and Spotrac.com)